Celebrating India's Constitutional Framework on Constitution Day

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized the Constitution's role in clearly separating powers among governance branches. Celebrating Constitution Day, he highlighted the framework's global inspiration and its potential to make India a developed nation by 2047. The event was attended by top officials, including President Murmu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal praised India's Constitution for distinctly outlining the separation of powers among governance branches, while also defining the roles and responsibilities of the Centre, state governments, and autonomous institutions.

Speaking at the Supreme Court during the Constitution Day event, Meghwal highlighted how this democratic model not only fosters effective policy implementation but also serves as an inspiration for democracies worldwide. He emphasized that a collaborative effort by the Judiciary, Executive, and Legislature could transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

The event, held in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, commemorated the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, which came into force in 1950, marking India as a Republic.

