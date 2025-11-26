Campbell's Exec Under Fire for Racist Remarks, Faces Investigation

Campbell's Company announced Tuesday it has placed an executive on leave after being implicated in making racist remarks and mocking the firm's products in an audio recording. The executive, Martin Bally, who serves as the vice president of information technology, was named in a lawsuit by former employee Robert Garza.

Garza, in his lawsuit filed in Michigan, claimed that during a November 2024 meeting with Bally, the executive disparaged Campbell's products as "highly processed food" meant for "poor people" and made derogatory remarks about Indian workers. Adding to the allegations, Garza accused Bally of admitting to working under the influence of marijuana edibles.

Following Garza's decision to bring these concerns to his manager, JD Aupperle, he was dismissed from Campbell's on January 30. He seeks monetary compensation and holds both Bally and Aupperle accountable for his termination. Campbell's emphasized the recorded comments do not represent its values and affirmed its commitment to quality food and people.

(With inputs from agencies.)