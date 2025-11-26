Murder Unveiled: Tragic End in Chandaka
Five individuals have been arrested for their involvement in the murder of 20-year-old Satrughna Birua at Chandaka. The victim's affair with a suspect's wife led to his death. Birua was killed and his body left near Godibari village, with his belongings left to mislead investigators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking crime has unfolded near Bhubaneswar, where five individuals have been detained for allegedly murdering Satrughna Birua, a 20-year-old.
Investigations revealed that Birua's illicit relationship with one accused's wife resulted in his brutal demise. The suspects reportedly attacked him when he attempted to retrieve his abandoned belongings.
Authorities have detailed that after the assault, Birua's body was strategically placed to mislead the ongoing investigation, highlighting the premeditated nature of the crime.
