Murder Unveiled: Tragic End in Chandaka

A shocking crime has unfolded near Bhubaneswar, where five individuals have been detained for allegedly murdering Satrughna Birua, a 20-year-old.

Investigations revealed that Birua's illicit relationship with one accused's wife resulted in his brutal demise. The suspects reportedly attacked him when he attempted to retrieve his abandoned belongings.

Authorities have detailed that after the assault, Birua's body was strategically placed to mislead the ongoing investigation, highlighting the premeditated nature of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)