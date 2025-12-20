From Bonded Laborer to Village Leader: The Rise of Purusaala Lingamma

In a remarkable journey of transformation, Purusaala Lingamma transitioned from a life of bonded labor to becoming the respected sarpanch of Amaragiri village. Her election in the recent Gram Panchayat polls in Telangana marks a significant personal and community milestone.

Lingamma, a Chenchu tribal woman in her 40s, spent decades in the Nallamala forests under exploitative conditions. Rescued by authorities, she rebuilt her life, focusing on community welfare initiatives that led to her candidacy in the elections. Despite competition from her younger brother, Lingamma emerged victorious.

With her newfound leadership role, Lingamma is determined to improve essential services such as roads, water, and electricity in her community. Her story is a testament to resilience and the power of change, reflecting broader socio-economic shifts in rural Telangana.

