Poland's Strategic Submarine Pact with Sweden: A New Baltic Defense Era

Poland has chosen Sweden to supply three submarines in a significant multi-billion-dollar deal. This forms a crucial component of Poland's defense strategy in the Baltic Sea, as it seeks to counter perceived threats from Russia post-Ukraine invasion. The deal, under the Orka program, underscores Warsaw's bolstering of military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major development for European defense efforts, Poland has selected Sweden to provide three submarines, a pivotal part of an extensive expenditure aimed at reinforcing naval capabilities in the Baltic Sea. The move is seen as a response to concerns over Russia's aggressive posture, particularly following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The selection of Sweden was attributed to their compelling offer, which excelled in delivery schedule and operational proficiency, particularly suited to Baltic Sea conditions. Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized the strategic importance of finalizing the deal by the second quarter of 2026, aligning with the Orka program's objectives.

Swedish defense company Saab, noted for its comprehensive range of military hardware, is set to supply its state-of-the-art A26 submarines. The choice signifies Poland's preference despite competing proposals from Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and South Korea, and underscores Britain's endorsement of the Swedish bid. This significant contract follows a memorandum of understanding on defense collaboration between Saab and Poland's PGZ.

(With inputs from agencies.)

