Echoes of the Constitution: India's National Duty and Democratic Pillar
President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the significance of the Constitution as India's national text, advocating for adherence to its values in both institutional and personal spheres. During the Constitution Day event, she highlighted its role in maintaining justice, equality, and democratic governance within the world's largest democracy.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu has reaffirmed the significance of the Constitution of India, dubbing it the nation's fundamental text. Speaking at a recent New Delhi event, Murmu urged citizens to align both institutional operations and personal conduct with the values enshrined within this pivotal document.
Murmu highlighted the Constitution's pivotal role as a dynamic cornerstone for India's democracy. She noted that constitutional framers wisely included provisions allowing Parliament to amend the Constitution, thereby ensuring ideals of justice could evolve with changing societal contexts.
Emphasizing equal access to justice, Murmu called on stakeholders to make free legal aid more effective, particularly for the underprivileged. She underlined the Constitution's unique contribution to unity, equality, and peaceful revolution, sustaining the world's largest democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)