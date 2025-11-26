Left Menu

Apple's Supply Chain Under Scrutiny: Conflict Mineral Allegations Resurface

A U.S.-based advocacy group has accused Apple of using conflict-linked minerals in its products, despite the company's denials. The lawsuit claims Apple's supply chain still involves minerals from conflict zones in Congo and Rwanda, raising concerns over human rights abuses and deceptive marketing practices.

An advocacy group based in the United States has once again targeted Apple with a lawsuit, accusing the tech giant of incorporating minerals linked to conflict and human rights abuses into its products.

The complaint, filed by International Rights Advocates in Washington, alleges that Apple's supply chain continues to utilize cobalt, tin, tantalum, and tungsten from Congo and Rwanda, regions plagued by reports of child and forced labor as well as armed group activity.

Apple has consistently denied these allegations, maintaining its commitment to ethical sourcing and denying any ties to conflict zones. The latest lawsuit calls for a court determination on Apple's conduct regarding consumer protection laws and seeks to halt the company's alleged deceptive marketing practices.

