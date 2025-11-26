Apple's Supply Chain Under Scrutiny: Conflict Mineral Allegations Resurface

An advocacy group based in the United States has once again targeted Apple with a lawsuit, accusing the tech giant of incorporating minerals linked to conflict and human rights abuses into its products.

The complaint, filed by International Rights Advocates in Washington, alleges that Apple's supply chain continues to utilize cobalt, tin, tantalum, and tungsten from Congo and Rwanda, regions plagued by reports of child and forced labor as well as armed group activity.

Apple has consistently denied these allegations, maintaining its commitment to ethical sourcing and denying any ties to conflict zones. The latest lawsuit calls for a court determination on Apple's conduct regarding consumer protection laws and seeks to halt the company's alleged deceptive marketing practices.

