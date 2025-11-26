Left Menu

Supreme Court Raises Concerns Over Verdict Reversals

The Supreme Court has voiced concern over an alarming trend of its judgments being reversed by subsequent benches, stressing the importance of verdict finality to uphold public confidence in the judiciary. Recent cases highlight the impact of these reversals on the legal system’s consistency and authority.

Updated: 26-11-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court expressed its concern on Wednesday regarding a disturbing trend of its judgments being overturned by succeeding benches. This practice, often initiated by parties unhappy with prior verdicts, challenges the authority and finality that the judiciary's decisions should embody.

Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih stressed the importance of upholding judicial verdicts' finality to prevent endless litigation and maintain public trust. They noted that revisiting settled verdicts undermines the strength of judicial authority, as established under Article 141 of the Constitution.

Recent instances, such as the overturning of judgments by former Chief Justice B R Gavai, underscore the need for consistency in legal interpretation to preserve the judiciary's credibility and influence. The court warned that allowing a change of perspective with a new bench composition could erode this credibility.

