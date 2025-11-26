Fragile Ceasefire: A Complex Exchange Amidst War Tensions

In a significant development, Israel has returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians, following the return of an Israeli hostage's remains by Hamas. This exchange is part of a complex US-brokered ceasefire agreement, initiated last month, whose first phase is nearly complete.

The ceasefire's subsequent phase could introduce substantial international involvement, with discussions in Cairo focusing on deploying an armed International Stabilisation Force in Gaza. The force's primary role would involve securing the region and ensuring Hamas's disarmament while preparing for future governance changes.

Nevertheless, the ceasefire's implementation remains fraught with challenges, as violations by both parties threaten its stability. Additionally, tensions escalate in the West Bank, where ongoing Israeli military operations have raised fears of annexation.