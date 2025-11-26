Left Menu

Fragile Ceasefire: A Complex Exchange Amidst War Tensions

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians a day after Hamas returned an Israeli hostage's remains. This exchange forms part of a US-brokered ceasefire that is entering its next phase, involving an International Stabilisation Force and potential governance changes in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israel has returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians, following the return of an Israeli hostage's remains by Hamas. This exchange is part of a complex US-brokered ceasefire agreement, initiated last month, whose first phase is nearly complete.

The ceasefire's subsequent phase could introduce substantial international involvement, with discussions in Cairo focusing on deploying an armed International Stabilisation Force in Gaza. The force's primary role would involve securing the region and ensuring Hamas's disarmament while preparing for future governance changes.

Nevertheless, the ceasefire's implementation remains fraught with challenges, as violations by both parties threaten its stability. Additionally, tensions escalate in the West Bank, where ongoing Israeli military operations have raised fears of annexation.

