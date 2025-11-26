Left Menu

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Unit Uncovers Criminal Operations

Police in Incholi dismantled an illegal liquor manufacturing unit, arresting six individuals and confiscating counterfeit liquor and production materials. The operation was conducted following a tip-off, revealing the unit's role in distributing adulterated branded bottles. Legal action under multiple acts is underway as investigations continue.

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Unit Uncovers Criminal Operations
The police have taken a significant step in combating illegal liquor production after dismantling a manufacturing unit in Incholi on Wednesday. Six individuals were apprehended, while authorities confiscated a large quantity of counterfeit liquor, packaging materials, and production equipment.

Officials detailed that the bust occurred after sub-inspector Gaurav Singh received a tip-off about adulterated liquor production at a Samsapur Road warehouse. During the raid, the police arrested Yash alias Kalwa, Ankit, Yaseen, Anas, Tarun alias Mama, and Dinesh, who were allegedly involved in the operation.

Seized items included drums, plastic bottles, fakes of a branded whisky label, and a car used for distribution. Yaseen, one of the detainees, has several criminal charges pending, including murder and cheating. A new case has been registered under various legal sections, and further investigations are ongoing.

