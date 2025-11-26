Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Unit Uncovers Criminal Operations

The police have taken a significant step in combating illegal liquor production after dismantling a manufacturing unit in Incholi on Wednesday. Six individuals were apprehended, while authorities confiscated a large quantity of counterfeit liquor, packaging materials, and production equipment.

Officials detailed that the bust occurred after sub-inspector Gaurav Singh received a tip-off about adulterated liquor production at a Samsapur Road warehouse. During the raid, the police arrested Yash alias Kalwa, Ankit, Yaseen, Anas, Tarun alias Mama, and Dinesh, who were allegedly involved in the operation.

Seized items included drums, plastic bottles, fakes of a branded whisky label, and a car used for distribution. Yaseen, one of the detainees, has several criminal charges pending, including murder and cheating. A new case has been registered under various legal sections, and further investigations are ongoing.