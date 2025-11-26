Left Menu

Constitution as National Text: Guiding India's Democratic Legacy

President Droupadi Murmu lauded the Constitution of India as the nation's guiding text. She emphasized its role in uniting diverse citizens under democratic values and urged that justice be made accessible. Additionally, Murmu highlighted the importance of educating children on constitutional principles through engaging materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:33 IST
President Droupadi Murmu hailed the Indian Constitution as the bedrock of democracy, urging that both institutions and individuals adhere to its values. Speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations, she noted the document's role in building public trust and the appropriateness of actions based on constitutional guidance.

Murmu praised the Constitution for establishing a balanced system among the executive, legislature, and judiciary, allowing for amendments as society evolves. Highlighting justice accessibility, she called for legal aid for underprivileged groups and urged jurists to bring justice closer to citizens, advocating for a justice system that reaches local communities.

Highlighting the Constitution's significance, Murmu called for making it relatable for younger generations, suggesting creating child-friendly versions to enhance engagement. She reiterated the Constitution's historical significance as a unifying force, underpinning national unity, equality, and governance continuity in the world's largest democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

