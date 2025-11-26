Tragic Loss: Uttar Pradesh Teacher's Death Sparks Protests and Political Outcry

The small village of Malhani in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district saw a wave of grief and anger following the alleged suicide of 35-year-old government school teacher Vipin Yadav. Accusations of local officials pressuring Yadav, who was performing SIR duties, have sparked a political storm.

Yadav's final rites took place amid protests, spearheaded by family members and supported by Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders. The presence of these political figures underscored the intensity of the claims against the local administration.

A video circulated by Yadav's wife alleged that local officials pressured him to manipulate votes, a claim that has drawn widespread condemnation and demands for a comprehensive investigation into the practices affecting teachers during election periods.

