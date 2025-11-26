Poland Bolsters Baltic Security with Saab Submarine Deal

In a strategic move to fortify its Baltic Sea defenses, Poland has selected Sweden's Saab to provide three submarines, marking a pivotal step in its 'Orka' military enhancement program. This multi-billion-dollar agreement highlights Warsaw's commitment to bolstering its military capabilities amid rising tensions with Russia.

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, stated that Saab's proposal was unmatched in terms of delivery time and operational efficiency, particularly in the Baltic region's challenging environment. The collaboration will not only see submarines delivered but also involves armament purchases from Poland by Sweden as part of a broader partnership.

This partnership marks Saab's breakthrough in submarine exports since acquiring the division in 2014. Sweden's Defense Minister Pal Jonson emphasized the deal's significance in creating unified underwater operational systems between Swedish and Polish naval forces, enhancing NATO's defense capabilities in the region.

