Left Menu

Poland Bolsters Baltic Security with Saab Submarine Deal

Poland has chosen Sweden's Saab to supply three submarines in a multi-billion-dollar deal to strengthen its Baltic Sea defenses. As Russia's threat grows, Poland's 'Orka' program aims to enhance military ties with Sweden, marking Saab's first submarine export order since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:54 IST
Poland Bolsters Baltic Security with Saab Submarine Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to fortify its Baltic Sea defenses, Poland has selected Sweden's Saab to provide three submarines, marking a pivotal step in its 'Orka' military enhancement program. This multi-billion-dollar agreement highlights Warsaw's commitment to bolstering its military capabilities amid rising tensions with Russia.

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, stated that Saab's proposal was unmatched in terms of delivery time and operational efficiency, particularly in the Baltic region's challenging environment. The collaboration will not only see submarines delivered but also involves armament purchases from Poland by Sweden as part of a broader partnership.

This partnership marks Saab's breakthrough in submarine exports since acquiring the division in 2014. Sweden's Defense Minister Pal Jonson emphasized the deal's significance in creating unified underwater operational systems between Swedish and Polish naval forces, enhancing NATO's defense capabilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

 Global
2
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

 India
3
Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

 Global
4
The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025