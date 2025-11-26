Tragedy Strikes Tai Po: Devastating High-Rise Fire Claims Lives
A massive fire in Hong Kong's Tai Po district's high-rise residential blocks has claimed 36 lives, with 279 missing as stated by city leader John Lee. Dozens have been hospitalized, as the community grapples with the tragedy's impact.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:07 IST
The death toll from a catastrophic blaze that swept through several high-rise residential buildings in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district has reached 36, according to city leader John Lee.
Authorities report that 279 individuals remain unaccounted for, while numerous victims have been hospitalized following the deadly incident.
The community is reeling as it comes to terms with the tragedy that unfolded in the bustling urban area, prompting urgent responses from emergency services and local officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- fire
- Tai Po
- district
- high-rise
- death toll
- John Lee
- residential
- missing
- emergency
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Hong Kong: Fire Engulfs High-Rise Complex
Hong Kong leader John Lee says 36 killed in high-rise apartment fires, with 279 people reported missing, reports AP.
Deadly Blaze Engulfs Hong Kong High-Rise Complex: 13 Dead, Many Trapped
Tragedy in the Skies: Hong Kong's Fiery High-Rise Horror
Deadly Blaze in Hong Kong: Tragedy Strikes High-Rise Complex