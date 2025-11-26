Tragedy Strikes Tai Po: Devastating High-Rise Fire Claims Lives

The death toll from a catastrophic blaze that swept through several high-rise residential buildings in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district has reached 36, according to city leader John Lee.

Authorities report that 279 individuals remain unaccounted for, while numerous victims have been hospitalized following the deadly incident.

The community is reeling as it comes to terms with the tragedy that unfolded in the bustling urban area, prompting urgent responses from emergency services and local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)