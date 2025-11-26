Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Tai Po: Devastating High-Rise Fire Claims Lives

A massive fire in Hong Kong's Tai Po district's high-rise residential blocks has claimed 36 lives, with 279 missing as stated by city leader John Lee. Dozens have been hospitalized, as the community grapples with the tragedy's impact.

26-11-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The death toll from a catastrophic blaze that swept through several high-rise residential buildings in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district has reached 36, according to city leader John Lee.

Authorities report that 279 individuals remain unaccounted for, while numerous victims have been hospitalized following the deadly incident.

The community is reeling as it comes to terms with the tragedy that unfolded in the bustling urban area, prompting urgent responses from emergency services and local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

