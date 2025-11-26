Supreme Court Holds Off on Trump's Bid to Oust Copyright Chief

The U.S. Supreme Court has postponed a decision on whether former President Donald Trump can remove Shira Perlmutter, the top official of the U.S. Copyright Office. While her legal challenge carries on, Perlmutter remains in position. The Supreme Court's choice keeps the status quo amid ongoing debates about presidential powers.

Perlmutter's removal by Trump was triggered by a report she issued highlighting potential legal breaches by tech firms using copyrighted works in AI training. This action is part of a broader pattern, as Trump has recently dismissed other federal officials, seeking to position his allies in key roles.

Legal experts are closely monitoring this case as it raises critical questions about the separation of powers, particularly the boundaries of executive authority. The decision's delay allows further deliberation, highlighting the careful approach the nation's highest court is taking amidst partisan tensions around governance.

