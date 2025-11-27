Tragedy Strikes: The Toll of Electoral Roll Work on BLOs

In Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a booth level officer, engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties, has been critically injured in a road accident, authorities reported on Wednesday. His condition remains serious as he battles for life in a hospital ICU.

This alarming road incident emerges against a backdrop of rising fatalities and hospitalizations among BLOs involved in the ongoing electoral roll revisions. Within the past 10 days, six BLO deaths have been recorded, while others continue to be hospitalized.

Family members are attributing these dire situations to the overwhelming workload and stress placed on BLOs. However, the election department has cited different causes, including neglected illnesses and unforeseeable accidents. The injured officer, Tikaram Chaudhary, faced this tragic incident near Ratanpur dargah, with local authorities swiftly responding to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)