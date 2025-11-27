Tragedy Strikes: The Toll of Electoral Roll Work on BLOs
A booth level officer in Madhya Pradesh is critically injured in a road accident amid reports of rising deaths and illnesses among BLOs engaged in electoral roll work. Families blame work pressure; officials cite neglected illnesses and accidents. Six such deaths occurred recently in the state.
- Country:
- India
In Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a booth level officer, engaged in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties, has been critically injured in a road accident, authorities reported on Wednesday. His condition remains serious as he battles for life in a hospital ICU.
This alarming road incident emerges against a backdrop of rising fatalities and hospitalizations among BLOs involved in the ongoing electoral roll revisions. Within the past 10 days, six BLO deaths have been recorded, while others continue to be hospitalized.
Family members are attributing these dire situations to the overwhelming workload and stress placed on BLOs. However, the election department has cited different causes, including neglected illnesses and unforeseeable accidents. The injured officer, Tikaram Chaudhary, faced this tragic incident near Ratanpur dargah, with local authorities swiftly responding to the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt Over Heavy Workload on Booth Level Officers in West Bengal
SP Demands Compensation Over Electoral Roll Stress Deaths
Karnataka Power Tussle: BJP Calls for Election Amid Farmers' Distress
Unbearable Workload Sparks Protest Among West Bengal Election Officers
Election Form Rush: Stress and Tragedy Among BLOs