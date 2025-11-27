Uncovering the Hidden Years: The Phillips Children Inquiry

The New Zealand government has initiated an inquiry into the mysterious disappearance of the Phillips children, who were hidden by their fugitive father, Tom Phillips, in a dense forest area for several years. The inquiry aims to evaluate whether government agencies did everything possible to ensure the children's safety and welfare, as announced by Attorney-General Judith Collins.

Tom Phillips went missing with his children in late 2021, capturing national interest due to his ability to evade authorities. In a dramatic turn of events, Phillips was shot dead during a standoff with police following a robbery at a rural store. During this encounter, a police officer was injured but later recovered, and Phillips' children were eventually found in a remote campsite.

The inquiry will focus on determining whether more could have been done to prevent such situations or resolve them more swiftly and effectively. Expected to conclude in July 2026, the investigation will be conducted privately to preserve sensitive details.

(With inputs from agencies.)