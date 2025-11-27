Inferno in Hong Kong: Scaffolding Scandal Amid Rising Flames

In a tragic incident, Hong Kong experienced its worst fire disaster in three decades, resulting in 44 fatalities as flames ravaged residential high-rises engulfed by bamboo scaffolding.

The fire, occurring ahead of December elections, might fuel growing resentment towards Hong Kong authorities. Authorities have apprehended three construction firm members on manslaughter charges.

China's President Xi Jinping called for intensified efforts to control the blaze. Resulting traffic disruptions led to road and school closures, while Hong Kong is urged to reassess its fire safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)