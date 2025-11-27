Scaffolding Scandal: The Deadly Inferno at Hong Kong's Wang Fuk Court

A catastrophic blaze at Hong Kong's Wang Fuk Court has claimed 44 lives, with nearly 300 individuals reported missing. Authorities are investigating whether unsafe scaffolding and foam materials contributed to the fire's rapid spread.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to reach residents trapped in the complex's upper floors. The traditional bamboo scaffolding and green mesh, once common in Hong Kong, are being phased out for safety reasons, but were present here during renovation efforts.

The incident has drawn parallels to London's Grenfell Tower disaster, intensifying scrutiny of construction practices. Hong Kong's leadership has vowed a thorough investigation while prioritizing fire containment and resident safety.

