Australia Labels Iran's IRGC as Terror Sponsor in Unprecedented Move

Australia has officially declared Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a state sponsor of terrorism, as revealed by Foreign Minister Penny Wong. This comes after intelligence reports linked the IRGC to antisemitic attacks against Jewish communities in Sydney and Melbourne, prompting the expulsion of Iran's ambassador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 27-11-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 08:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant diplomatic action, Australia has designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a state sponsor of terrorism. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced this decision on Thursday, following intelligence assessments that linked the group to orchestrated attacks on Australia's Jewish community.

In August, Australia accused Iran of being behind two antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. In response, the country ordered Iran's ambassador to leave within seven days, marking its first diplomatic expulsion since World War Two.

The move underscores Australia's firm stance against terrorism and its support for the Jewish community amid global geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

