Australia Labels Iran's IRGC as Terror Sponsor in Unprecedented Move

In a significant diplomatic action, Australia has designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a state sponsor of terrorism. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced this decision on Thursday, following intelligence assessments that linked the group to orchestrated attacks on Australia's Jewish community.

In August, Australia accused Iran of being behind two antisemitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. In response, the country ordered Iran's ambassador to leave within seven days, marking its first diplomatic expulsion since World War Two.

The move underscores Australia's firm stance against terrorism and its support for the Jewish community amid global geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)