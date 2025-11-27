Ambush in the Capital: Unraveling the Motives Behind the Thanksgiving Eve Shooting

The FBI's joint terrorism task force is delving into the motives behind a shooting that left two National Guard soldiers critically injured near the White House. The incident, described as an 'ambush,' unfolded on Thanksgiving eve, shaking the nation and prompting President Donald Trump to reassess immigration protocols.

The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who arrived in the U.S. under a resettlement program, was apprehended after an exchange of gunfire. The event has amplified concerns over security vetting processes for immigrants, especially those who entered under President Joe Biden's initiatives.

The U.S. has suspended Afghan-related immigration processes as the case reignites political and public debates on the implications of immigration policies. Criticism of the Trump administration's militarized law enforcement strategies continues to mount, highlighted by the response to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)