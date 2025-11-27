Left Menu

Ambush in the Capital: Unraveling the Motives Behind the Thanksgiving Eve Shooting

Investigators are scrutinizing the motives behind an Afghan immigrant's attack on National Guard soldiers in Washington, mere blocks from the White House. The assailant, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was part of a controversial wave of Afghan immigrants resettled in the U.S. following the Afghanistan war. The shooting has reignited debates over immigration policy and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 11:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FBI's joint terrorism task force is delving into the motives behind a shooting that left two National Guard soldiers critically injured near the White House. The incident, described as an 'ambush,' unfolded on Thanksgiving eve, shaking the nation and prompting President Donald Trump to reassess immigration protocols.

The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who arrived in the U.S. under a resettlement program, was apprehended after an exchange of gunfire. The event has amplified concerns over security vetting processes for immigrants, especially those who entered under President Joe Biden's initiatives.

The U.S. has suspended Afghan-related immigration processes as the case reignites political and public debates on the implications of immigration policies. Criticism of the Trump administration's militarized law enforcement strategies continues to mount, highlighted by the response to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

