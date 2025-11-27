Macron Unveils National Military Service Amid Rising Russian Threats
President Emmanuel Macron is set to announce a new national military service plan to reinforce France's military in response to increasing threats from Russia. This initiative, distinct from conscription, aims to encourage voluntary service, expand the number of reservists, and increase defense spending.
President Emmanuel Macron is preparing to unveil a comprehensive plan for national military service, reflecting France's strategic push to fortify its armed forces amid rising Russian threats. Scheduled for Thursday, the announcement will take place at the Varces military base in the French Alps.
Macron emphasizes the necessity for France to brace for growing international dangers, particularly the risks posed by Russia's aggressive actions in Europe. His plan aims to offer a voluntary military service option for French youth, distinct from conscription, which ended in 1996.
The program is part of a broader strategy, including significant increases in military spending, to double annual defense expenditures by 2027. France aims to expand its number of reservists to 100,000 by 2030, while Germany, Belgium, and Poland are similarly enhancing their military capabilities.
