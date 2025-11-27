A massive fire in a Hong Kong apartment complex has claimed at least 55 lives, with nearly 300 residents still unaccounted for. Authorities suspect unsafe construction practices might have been the initial trigger, as intense flames and thick smoke hampered rescue efforts in the densely packed 4,600-resident complex.

Several arrests have been made following the blaze, which erupted on Wednesday afternoon and continued to burn over 24 hours later. Police have arrested three men from the construction company on suspicion of manslaughter, citing negligence in materials used and maintenance work. The fire has drawn comparisons to London's Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The disaster has intensified criticism of Hong Kong's housing policies and safety regulations, as the city grapples with chronic housing shortages and high property prices. President Xi Jinping of China has called for a comprehensive response to control the fire and reduce casualties. Meanwhile, the new investigation will probe potential corruption related to recent renovations costing HK$330 million ($42.43 million).

