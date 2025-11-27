Unraveling the Mystery: Woman Arrested for Staying in Hotel with Forged Documents

In a surprising development, authorities have arrested a woman in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly residing in a hotel with forged documents. The suspect, Kalpana Bhagwat, was discovered with international contacts including the Afghan Embassy and Pakistan on her phone, marking a potentially significant security concern.

In a deeper probe, law enforcement found an astonishing Rs 32 lakh deposited into her bank account from multiple sources. Consequently, police have issued notices to 13 individuals across India who allegedly transferred money to her, seeking clarity on these transactions.

Further investigation revealed Bhagwat's travel to Jaipur, Udaipur, and Delhi during her hotel stay. A search of her room uncovered five papers titled 'Appointment in the IAS' linked to her name. Authorities are now probing her international connections to piece together her activities and financial dealings.

