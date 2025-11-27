Left Menu

Unraveling the Mystery: Woman Arrested for Staying in Hotel with Forged Documents

A woman, Kalpana Bhagwat, was arrested in Maharashtra for staying at a hotel with forged documents. Authorities discovered Rs 32 lakh in her account from various sources and international contacts on her phone. An investigation is underway, focusing on her mysterious financial transactions and connections abroad.

Updated: 27-11-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:24 IST
In a surprising development, authorities have arrested a woman in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly residing in a hotel with forged documents. The suspect, Kalpana Bhagwat, was discovered with international contacts including the Afghan Embassy and Pakistan on her phone, marking a potentially significant security concern.

In a deeper probe, law enforcement found an astonishing Rs 32 lakh deposited into her bank account from multiple sources. Consequently, police have issued notices to 13 individuals across India who allegedly transferred money to her, seeking clarity on these transactions.

Further investigation revealed Bhagwat's travel to Jaipur, Udaipur, and Delhi during her hotel stay. A search of her room uncovered five papers titled 'Appointment in the IAS' linked to her name. Authorities are now probing her international connections to piece together her activities and financial dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

