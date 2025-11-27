Fiscal Watchdog's Leak Sparks Controversy
British finance minister Rachel Reeves expressed her confidence in the Office for Budget Responsibility after it prematurely published her annual budget details, causing market fluctuations and political fallout. Both Reeves and OBR Chair Richard Hughes addressed the breach, promising an investigation to prevent future incidents.
The early release of British finance minister Rachel Reeves's annual budget details by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has stirred significant controversy. Financial markets reacted immediately, and the incident ignited anger within the parliament.
Despite the serious breach, Reeves conveyed her continued trust in the OBR and its chair, Richard Hughes. Addressing the issue on Sky News, she noted the integrity of the organization despite this misstep.
Richard Hughes, visibly embarrassed, issued another apology and confirmed that an investigation was underway. This inquiry will be led by the oversight board chair and will consult Professor Kieran Martin, former head of the National Cyber Security Center, to ensure future security against similar errors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
