Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Counter-Terror Strategy

The recent success of Operation Sindoor stands as a pivotal point in India's counter-terror and deterrence strategy, according to President Droupadi Murmu. During the third edition of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, she emphasized India's ability to wield military power with responsibility in its quest for peace.

Guided by its civilizational ethos, India has shown that strategic autonomy can coexist with global responsibilities, Murmu noted. This dual approach allows the country to protect its sovereignty and promote development alongside peace efforts.

Operation Sindoor, a military response to the Pahalgam attack, highlighted India's readiness and strength. President Murmu praised the armed forces' adaptability and urged ongoing reforms to maintain preparedness, while also inspiring youth to contribute to national defence and progress.

