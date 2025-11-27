Left Menu

Crime Unfolds: Loan Dispute Leads to Shooting in Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested Siddharth Bhardwaj for allegedly orchestrating a shooting over an unpaid loan. Bhardwaj, a repeat offender, had his friend shot during an altercation. The incident, which involved multiple accomplices, resulted in an extensive police investigation and manhunt across several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:51 IST
Crime Unfolds: Loan Dispute Leads to Shooting in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have apprehended Siddharth Bhardwaj, a man accused of instigating a shooting over a Rs 4.5 lakh loan dispute. He was arrested on November 23 in Pitampura, following multiple raids.

Bhardwaj, a school dropout with a history of criminal activity, allegedly ordered the attack on Rahul Singh, who came to his rented flat for repayment. The confrontation escalated, leading to Rahul being shot in the knee by Samir Dahiya, an associate of Bhardwaj.

An extensive investigation ensued, involving CCTV analysis and raids across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The police are still working to apprehend the co-accused, Rohit and Dahiya.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
2
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

 Global
4
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025