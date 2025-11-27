Crime Unfolds: Loan Dispute Leads to Shooting in Delhi

The Delhi Police have apprehended Siddharth Bhardwaj, a man accused of instigating a shooting over a Rs 4.5 lakh loan dispute. He was arrested on November 23 in Pitampura, following multiple raids.

Bhardwaj, a school dropout with a history of criminal activity, allegedly ordered the attack on Rahul Singh, who came to his rented flat for repayment. The confrontation escalated, leading to Rahul being shot in the knee by Samir Dahiya, an associate of Bhardwaj.

An extensive investigation ensued, involving CCTV analysis and raids across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The police are still working to apprehend the co-accused, Rohit and Dahiya.