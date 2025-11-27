Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

In a significant escalation of diplomatic tensions, Russia has ordered Poland to close its consulate in the Siberian city of Irkutsk. The decision came as retaliation for Warsaw's move to shut down the last Russian consulate in Poland following a railway explosion that Polish authorities have attributed to Moscow's intelligence.

Poland, once a member of the Soviet-era Warsaw Pact and now a NATO ally, pointed to Russian intelligence as the masterminds behind a recent blast on the railway from Warsaw to the Ukrainian border. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned the explosion as an "unprecedented act of sabotage," citing evidence provided by their special services.

Russia denied the allegations, attributing them to what it termed as a pervasive "Russophobia" in Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized Poland's actions as unjustified and hostile, warning of reciprocal measures. Despite this, Poland maintains there is no justification for the closure of its Irkutsk consulate, emphasizing that Poland is not responsible for any acts of terror in Russia.