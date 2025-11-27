INS Sahyadri Conducts Naval Drills with Philippines to Boost Indo-Pacific Ties

The Indian Navy’s indigenously designed and built stealth frigate INS Sahyadri conducted a coordinated maritime exercise with the Philippine Navy ahead of its port call in Manila, marking another significant step in expanding India–Philippines defence cooperation. Operating under India’s broader strategic outreach in the Indo-Pacific, the deployment reinforces New Delhi’s commitment to regional security, enhanced interoperability, and the principles of a free, open, and inclusive maritime order.

INS Sahyadri is currently on a comprehensive operational deployment across the Indo-Pacific, participating in a range of multilateral and bilateral naval exercises with friendly countries. These engagements include MALABAR-2025, AUSINDEX-2025, JAIMEX-25, and the maiden bilateral exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy, highlighting India’s increasing operational footprint and defence diplomacy in the region.

Intensive Sea Phase Drills Strengthen Tactical Cooperation

During the latest exercise with the Philippine Navy, both navies conducted a detailed set of operational manoeuvres designed to refine coordination and strengthen maritime security cooperation. Key components included:

Tactical Communication Drills

To enhance secure and seamless communication channels essential during joint operations.

Complex Navigation Manoeuvres

Allowing ships from both navies to practise precision handling, formation sailing, and coordinated tactical movement in high-tempo situations.

Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) Drills

A crucial capability for countering piracy, maritime terrorism, trafficking, and illegal smuggling across the region’s busy sea lanes.

Flying Operations

Joint helicopter operations aimed at improving air–sea coordination, maritime domain awareness, and multi-platform interoperability.

These exercises reflect the growing trust between the two navies and their shared commitment to safeguarding maritime spaces in the Indo-Pacific.

Harbour Phase to Deepen Professional and Cultural Engagement

Upon reaching Manila for the harbour phase, INS Sahyadri will participate in a wide array of professional and cultural activities designed to enhance bilateral defence cooperation. Planned engagements include:

Professional exchanges to share operational best practices and technological insights

Cross-deck visits for crew members to familiarize themselves with each other’s platforms, capabilities, and operating procedures

Subject Matter Expert (SME) interactions to discuss naval warfare expertise, maritime security trends, and emerging challenges

Beyond professional engagements, several cultural and community-based interactions are also scheduled:

Friendly sports competitions to build camaraderie

A joint Yoga session, reflecting India’s soft-power outreach and holistic approach to military diplomacy

A humanitarian outreach activity involving aid to an orphanage, emphasizing the humanitarian character of naval deployments

These engagements highlight a holistic approach to defence diplomacy that combines operational cooperation with people-to-people interaction.

Strengthening India–Philippines Strategic Partnership

The visit of INS Sahyadri comes at a time of increasing convergence between India and the Philippines on regional security issues, particularly in the context of maritime safety, freedom of navigation, and respect for international law. The interaction reflects:

India’s firm commitment to the Act East Policy,

the guiding vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), and

the shared desire to contribute to a rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific.

With both nations placing high emphasis on strengthening maritime resilience, the exercise adds momentum to expanding defence ties, capacity-building initiatives, and coordinated security efforts.

Reinforcing Peace and Stability in the Indo-Pacific

As competition and geopolitical tensions rise in the Indo-Pacific, coordinated engagements like this play a crucial role in maintaining maritime stability. INS Sahyadri’s participation in high-level operational exercises and its outreach to regional partners demonstrate India’s growing role as a reliable security provider and an advocate for cooperative maritime engagement.

The deployment underscores the Indian Navy’s readiness, professionalism, and commitment to building strong naval partnerships, ensuring that the Indo-Pacific remains peaceful, secure, and prosperous for all.