Assam Assembly Passes Historic Polygamy Ban Bill
The Assam assembly passed a bill to ban polygamy, imposing up to 10 years imprisonment, excluding Scheduled Tribes and Sixth Schedule areas. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified the bill was religion-neutral. While urging unanimous passage, some amendments proposed by AIUDF and CPI(M) were defeated. Sarma hinted at future implementation of UCC.
- Country:
- India
The Assam assembly has decisively passed a bill banning polygamy, marking a significant legal development in the state. The legislation carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, although exceptions persist for the Scheduled Tribe community and regions under the Sixth Schedule.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that the law transcends religious boundaries, countering perceptions of it targeting any particular faith community. He reaffirmed the bill's inclusive focus on all societal groups, from Hindus to Christians.
Despite calls for unanimous support, opposition parties AIUDF and CPI(M) moved amendments, which were ultimately defeated. In pursuit of the broader goal of a Uniform Civil Code in Assam, Sarma acknowledged the polygamy ban as a foundational step, while also revealing plans for a future bill addressing deceptive marriages.
ALSO READ
Uniform Civil Code to be implemented if I become CM again after Assam polls next year: Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Singer Zubeen Garg's death is 'plain and simple' murder: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tells assembly.
One killed Zubeen Garg, others helped him: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on singer's death in Singapore.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lays in assembly Unofficial Mehta Judicial Enquiry Commission report on election violence in 1983.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tables bill in Assembly to ban polygamy.