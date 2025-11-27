Left Menu

Army Chief's Strategic Vision: Transforming India's Military Future

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi highlighted the shift to a multipolar world and rising global conflicts during the Chanakya Defence Dialogue. He emphasized India's military transformation guided by PM Modi's 5Ss approach and outlined a vision for a future-ready force through phases, innovations, and indigenization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:57 IST
Army Chief's Strategic Vision: Transforming India's Military Future
Gen Upendra Dwivedi
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a global shift towards multipolarity and rising conflicts, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi delivered a compelling vision at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue. Addressing senior officials and experts, he emphasized India's military transformation to remain decisive and future-ready.

The dialogue delved into PM Narendra Modi's 5Ss approach—respect, dialogue, cooperation, prosperity, and security—guiding the transformation towards a Viksit Bharat. Gen Dwivedi outlined a phased plan to achieve a future-ready force by 2047, drawing from operations like Sindoor that showcased the importance of readiness and reform.

Stressing self-reliance, innovation, and adaptation, the Army Chief emphasized leveraging AI, cyber-tech, and civil-military fusion. President Droupadi Murmu's presence bolstered this vision, highlighting India's moral clarity and strategic autonomy on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

