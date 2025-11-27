Dry Days Imposed During MCD Bypolls

The Delhi Excise Department has announced that liquor stores in 12 MCD wards will remain closed during the upcoming bypolls on November 30. According to officials, the closures are to be strictly observed on both voting and counting days, in line with the 2010 Delhi Excise Rules.

The dry period will commence at 5.30 pm on November 28, ahead of the voting exercise, as per the excise department's order. Operations are expected to resume at 5.30 pm on the polling day itself.

Additionally, all liquor outlets will cease business on December 3, the day dedicated to counting the bypoll votes. Affected areas include Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, and others.