Dry Days Imposed During MCD Bypolls

Liquor stores in 12 MCD wards will remain shut on voting and counting days for the bypolls due on November 30, as per the Delhi Excise Rules. They will close at 5.30 pm on November 28 and reopen at 5.30 pm on voting day. They will also shut again throughout December 3, the counting day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:21 IST
The Delhi Excise Department has announced that liquor stores in 12 MCD wards will remain closed during the upcoming bypolls on November 30. According to officials, the closures are to be strictly observed on both voting and counting days, in line with the 2010 Delhi Excise Rules.

The dry period will commence at 5.30 pm on November 28, ahead of the voting exercise, as per the excise department's order. Operations are expected to resume at 5.30 pm on the polling day itself.

Additionally, all liquor outlets will cease business on December 3, the day dedicated to counting the bypoll votes. Affected areas include Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, and others.

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

