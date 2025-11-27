Thanksgiving Eve Shooting Sparks Immigration Policy Debate

The FBI's joint terrorism task force, leading the investigation, is piecing together the motive behind an attack on National Guard soldiers near the White House. The incident unfolded when Afghan immigrant Rahmanullah Lakanwal opened fire, leading to his apprehension, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The victims, a man and a woman, were on a law enforcement mission started under President Trump. CNN sources revealed that the attacker served with U.S. forces in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced plans for terrorism charges and pursuing a life sentence.

Following the attack, President Trump stated that all Afghan immigration requests are under review, emphasizing a need for strict vetting. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the deployment of additional National Guard forces in response to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)