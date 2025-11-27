Assam Bans Polygamy: A Step Towards Uniform Civil Code
The Assam assembly has passed a bill banning polygamy, with imprisonment up to 10 years. It exempts the Scheduled Tribe category and Sixth Schedule areas. Chief Minister Sarma emphasized its non-religious stance and mentioned future UCC implementation if re-elected. The bill aims to empower women and prevent deceptive marriages.
- Country:
- India
The Assam assembly passed a significant bill banning polygamy, which enforces penalties up to ten years in prison. While the bill excludes those in the Scheduled Tribe category and regions under the Sixth Schedule, it aims to curtail the practice across religions, as clarified by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Sarma, who also leads the home and political departments, asserted that the bill is non-discriminatory and includes Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and other communities. The passage saw opposition attempts at amendments, but these were ultimately defeated in a voice vote, spotlighting the government's intent to empower women.
With Assam's assembly elections slated for March-April 2026, Sarma declared his commitment to implementing a Uniform Civil Code if re-elected. He outlined future legislative measures, including a bill against 'love jihad,' to assure religious fairness and social justice. The proposed law denies public employment to those indulging in polygamy and offers compensation to affected women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
