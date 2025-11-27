Govt Launches Tex-RAMPS Scheme to Boost Innovation in Indian Textile Sector

In a major push to modernise India’s textiles and apparel ecosystem, the Government of India has approved the Textiles Focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning and Start-up (Tex-RAMPS) Scheme, a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening research, innovation, data systems, and competitiveness across the textile value chain. With an outlay of ₹305 crore for the period FY 2025–26 to FY 2030–31, the scheme aligns with the upcoming Finance Commission cycle and will be implemented as a Central Sector Scheme, fully funded by the Ministry of Textiles.

Announcing the scheme, Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh highlighted its transformative potential, stating that Tex-RAMPS integrates advanced research, robust data analytics, and start-up support to position India as a global leader in sustainable, technology-driven textile manufacturing. The initiative is part of a wider vision to build a future-ready textile sector that can compete with global leaders and support India’s ambitions of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

Building a Future-Ready Textile Ecosystem

The textile sector—one of India’s oldest and largest employers—faces a rapidly evolving global environment. With sustainability mandates increasing worldwide, rising competition from emerging economies, and growing demand for smart fabrics and technical textiles, India’s T&A ecosystem requires significant technological upgradation and data-driven planning.

The Tex-RAMPS scheme addresses these needs through five integrated components, each designed to close longstanding structural gaps and foster innovation.

Key Components of Tex-RAMPS

1. Research & Innovation

The scheme will promote advanced research in cutting-edge domains such as:

Smart textiles and wearable technologies

Sustainable and circular textile production

Process and energy efficiency

Advanced materials and functional fabrics

Automation and Industry 4.0 solutions

By strengthening the R&D foundation, India aims to elevate its global competitiveness and accelerate adoption of next-generation textile technologies.

2. Data, Analytics & Diagnostics

A strong data ecosystem is central to effective policymaking. Tex-RAMPS will establish:

Comprehensive employment assessment systems

Supply chain mapping across fibre, yarn, fabric, and apparel

Expansion of the India-Size study, enabling size standardisation for the domestic market

Analytical tools to identify bottlenecks and inform strategic interventions

These efforts will support evidence-based policymaking and long-term planning for the sector.

3. Integrated Textiles Statistical System (ITSS)

The scheme will establish a real-time, integrated data and analytics platform to enable:

Continuous monitoring of textile clusters

Strategic decision-making based on updated market and supply chain metrics

Industry-level insights to enhance productivity and competitiveness

The ITSS platform is expected to become a backbone for future government interventions and industry forecasting.

4. Capacity Development & Knowledge Ecosystem

To empower states, institutions, and industry stakeholders, the scheme will support:

Capacity-building workshops and training programs

Dissemination of global and domestic best practices

Strengthening state-level planning and monitoring mechanisms

Organisation of national and international textile events

The objective is to build a highly skilled workforce and foster a culture of innovation guided by knowledge sharing.

5. Start-up & Innovation Support

Recognising the role of start-ups in shaping the future of manufacturing, Tex-RAMPS will:

Support incubators and innovation labs

Organise hackathons focused on textile technology challenges

Strengthen academia–industry collaborations

Promote high-value start-ups working on fibre innovations, AI-enabled design, sustainability, and green technologies

This component seeks to create a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem within the textile sector.

Expected Outcomes of Tex-RAMPS

The scheme is expected to deliver far-reaching benefits across the textile value chain and contribute to India’s broader economic and employment goals. Key anticipated outcomes include:

Enhanced global competitiveness of Indian textiles and apparel

Strengthened research and innovation ecosystems across institutes and industry clusters

Data-driven policymaking, improving the effectiveness of government interventions

New employment opportunities, particularly in high-growth sub-sectors

Stronger collaboration between states, academia, industry, and government institutions

Acceleration of India’s transition to sustainable and high-tech textiles

A Major Step Toward a Globally Competitive Textile Future

The Tex-RAMPS Scheme marks a forward-looking and strategic intervention aligned with India’s ambitions of becoming a global leader in smart textiles, technical textiles, and sustainable manufacturing. By focusing on innovation, data, capacity-building, and start-up development, the scheme creates the foundation for a resilient, technology-driven, and globally competitive textile sector.

As India prepares to navigate a rapidly shifting global market landscape, Tex-RAMPS will play a pivotal role in ensuring that the textile industry remains future-ready, competitive, and equipped to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.