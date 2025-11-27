Left Menu

Govt Launches Tex-RAMPS Scheme to Boost Innovation in Indian Textile Sector

The initiative is part of a wider vision to build a future-ready textile sector that can compete with global leaders and support India’s ambitions of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:59 IST
Govt Launches Tex-RAMPS Scheme to Boost Innovation in Indian Textile Sector
The Tex-RAMPS scheme addresses these needs through five integrated components, each designed to close longstanding structural gaps and foster innovation. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

In a major push to modernise India’s textiles and apparel ecosystem, the Government of India has approved the Textiles Focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning and Start-up (Tex-RAMPS) Scheme, a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening research, innovation, data systems, and competitiveness across the textile value chain. With an outlay of ₹305 crore for the period FY 2025–26 to FY 2030–31, the scheme aligns with the upcoming Finance Commission cycle and will be implemented as a Central Sector Scheme, fully funded by the Ministry of Textiles.

Announcing the scheme, Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh highlighted its transformative potential, stating that Tex-RAMPS integrates advanced research, robust data analytics, and start-up support to position India as a global leader in sustainable, technology-driven textile manufacturing. The initiative is part of a wider vision to build a future-ready textile sector that can compete with global leaders and support India’s ambitions of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

Building a Future-Ready Textile Ecosystem

The textile sector—one of India’s oldest and largest employers—faces a rapidly evolving global environment. With sustainability mandates increasing worldwide, rising competition from emerging economies, and growing demand for smart fabrics and technical textiles, India’s T&A ecosystem requires significant technological upgradation and data-driven planning.

The Tex-RAMPS scheme addresses these needs through five integrated components, each designed to close longstanding structural gaps and foster innovation.

Key Components of Tex-RAMPS

1. Research & Innovation

The scheme will promote advanced research in cutting-edge domains such as:

  • Smart textiles and wearable technologies

  • Sustainable and circular textile production

  • Process and energy efficiency

  • Advanced materials and functional fabrics

  • Automation and Industry 4.0 solutions

By strengthening the R&D foundation, India aims to elevate its global competitiveness and accelerate adoption of next-generation textile technologies.

2. Data, Analytics & Diagnostics

A strong data ecosystem is central to effective policymaking. Tex-RAMPS will establish:

  • Comprehensive employment assessment systems

  • Supply chain mapping across fibre, yarn, fabric, and apparel

  • Expansion of the India-Size study, enabling size standardisation for the domestic market

  • Analytical tools to identify bottlenecks and inform strategic interventions

These efforts will support evidence-based policymaking and long-term planning for the sector.

3. Integrated Textiles Statistical System (ITSS)

The scheme will establish a real-time, integrated data and analytics platform to enable:

  • Continuous monitoring of textile clusters

  • Strategic decision-making based on updated market and supply chain metrics

  • Industry-level insights to enhance productivity and competitiveness

The ITSS platform is expected to become a backbone for future government interventions and industry forecasting.

4. Capacity Development & Knowledge Ecosystem

To empower states, institutions, and industry stakeholders, the scheme will support:

  • Capacity-building workshops and training programs

  • Dissemination of global and domestic best practices

  • Strengthening state-level planning and monitoring mechanisms

  • Organisation of national and international textile events

The objective is to build a highly skilled workforce and foster a culture of innovation guided by knowledge sharing.

5. Start-up & Innovation Support

Recognising the role of start-ups in shaping the future of manufacturing, Tex-RAMPS will:

  • Support incubators and innovation labs

  • Organise hackathons focused on textile technology challenges

  • Strengthen academia–industry collaborations

  • Promote high-value start-ups working on fibre innovations, AI-enabled design, sustainability, and green technologies

This component seeks to create a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem within the textile sector.

Expected Outcomes of Tex-RAMPS

The scheme is expected to deliver far-reaching benefits across the textile value chain and contribute to India’s broader economic and employment goals. Key anticipated outcomes include:

  • Enhanced global competitiveness of Indian textiles and apparel

  • Strengthened research and innovation ecosystems across institutes and industry clusters

  • Data-driven policymaking, improving the effectiveness of government interventions

  • New employment opportunities, particularly in high-growth sub-sectors

  • Stronger collaboration between states, academia, industry, and government institutions

  • Acceleration of India’s transition to sustainable and high-tech textiles

A Major Step Toward a Globally Competitive Textile Future

The Tex-RAMPS Scheme marks a forward-looking and strategic intervention aligned with India’s ambitions of becoming a global leader in smart textiles, technical textiles, and sustainable manufacturing. By focusing on innovation, data, capacity-building, and start-up development, the scheme creates the foundation for a resilient, technology-driven, and globally competitive textile sector.

As India prepares to navigate a rapidly shifting global market landscape, Tex-RAMPS will play a pivotal role in ensuring that the textile industry remains future-ready, competitive, and equipped to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

 

TRENDING

1
Historic First: Kashmiri Translation of India's Constitution Unveiled

Historic First: Kashmiri Translation of India's Constitution Unveiled

 India
2
Brazil Seeks U.S. Alliance to Combat Crime in Fuel Sector

Brazil Seeks U.S. Alliance to Combat Crime in Fuel Sector

 Global
3
Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh

Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
Record-Breaking Success at India International Trade Fair

Record-Breaking Success at India International Trade Fair

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025