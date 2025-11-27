Govt Launches Tex-RAMPS Scheme to Boost Innovation in Indian Textile Sector
The initiative is part of a wider vision to build a future-ready textile sector that can compete with global leaders and support India’s ambitions of becoming a global manufacturing hub.
- Country:
- India
In a major push to modernise India’s textiles and apparel ecosystem, the Government of India has approved the Textiles Focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning and Start-up (Tex-RAMPS) Scheme, a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening research, innovation, data systems, and competitiveness across the textile value chain. With an outlay of ₹305 crore for the period FY 2025–26 to FY 2030–31, the scheme aligns with the upcoming Finance Commission cycle and will be implemented as a Central Sector Scheme, fully funded by the Ministry of Textiles.
Announcing the scheme, Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh highlighted its transformative potential, stating that Tex-RAMPS integrates advanced research, robust data analytics, and start-up support to position India as a global leader in sustainable, technology-driven textile manufacturing. The initiative is part of a wider vision to build a future-ready textile sector that can compete with global leaders and support India’s ambitions of becoming a global manufacturing hub.
Building a Future-Ready Textile Ecosystem
The textile sector—one of India’s oldest and largest employers—faces a rapidly evolving global environment. With sustainability mandates increasing worldwide, rising competition from emerging economies, and growing demand for smart fabrics and technical textiles, India’s T&A ecosystem requires significant technological upgradation and data-driven planning.
The Tex-RAMPS scheme addresses these needs through five integrated components, each designed to close longstanding structural gaps and foster innovation.
Key Components of Tex-RAMPS
1. Research & Innovation
The scheme will promote advanced research in cutting-edge domains such as:
-
Smart textiles and wearable technologies
-
Sustainable and circular textile production
-
Process and energy efficiency
-
Advanced materials and functional fabrics
-
Automation and Industry 4.0 solutions
By strengthening the R&D foundation, India aims to elevate its global competitiveness and accelerate adoption of next-generation textile technologies.
2. Data, Analytics & Diagnostics
A strong data ecosystem is central to effective policymaking. Tex-RAMPS will establish:
-
Comprehensive employment assessment systems
-
Supply chain mapping across fibre, yarn, fabric, and apparel
-
Expansion of the India-Size study, enabling size standardisation for the domestic market
-
Analytical tools to identify bottlenecks and inform strategic interventions
These efforts will support evidence-based policymaking and long-term planning for the sector.
3. Integrated Textiles Statistical System (ITSS)
The scheme will establish a real-time, integrated data and analytics platform to enable:
-
Continuous monitoring of textile clusters
-
Strategic decision-making based on updated market and supply chain metrics
-
Industry-level insights to enhance productivity and competitiveness
The ITSS platform is expected to become a backbone for future government interventions and industry forecasting.
4. Capacity Development & Knowledge Ecosystem
To empower states, institutions, and industry stakeholders, the scheme will support:
-
Capacity-building workshops and training programs
-
Dissemination of global and domestic best practices
-
Strengthening state-level planning and monitoring mechanisms
-
Organisation of national and international textile events
The objective is to build a highly skilled workforce and foster a culture of innovation guided by knowledge sharing.
5. Start-up & Innovation Support
Recognising the role of start-ups in shaping the future of manufacturing, Tex-RAMPS will:
-
Support incubators and innovation labs
-
Organise hackathons focused on textile technology challenges
-
Strengthen academia–industry collaborations
-
Promote high-value start-ups working on fibre innovations, AI-enabled design, sustainability, and green technologies
This component seeks to create a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem within the textile sector.
Expected Outcomes of Tex-RAMPS
The scheme is expected to deliver far-reaching benefits across the textile value chain and contribute to India’s broader economic and employment goals. Key anticipated outcomes include:
-
Enhanced global competitiveness of Indian textiles and apparel
-
Strengthened research and innovation ecosystems across institutes and industry clusters
-
Data-driven policymaking, improving the effectiveness of government interventions
-
New employment opportunities, particularly in high-growth sub-sectors
-
Stronger collaboration between states, academia, industry, and government institutions
-
Acceleration of India’s transition to sustainable and high-tech textiles
A Major Step Toward a Globally Competitive Textile Future
The Tex-RAMPS Scheme marks a forward-looking and strategic intervention aligned with India’s ambitions of becoming a global leader in smart textiles, technical textiles, and sustainable manufacturing. By focusing on innovation, data, capacity-building, and start-up development, the scheme creates the foundation for a resilient, technology-driven, and globally competitive textile sector.
As India prepares to navigate a rapidly shifting global market landscape, Tex-RAMPS will play a pivotal role in ensuring that the textile industry remains future-ready, competitive, and equipped to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.