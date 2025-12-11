U.S. Seizes Oil Tanker Off Venezuelan Coast
The Trump administration, led by the U.S. Coast Guard, has reportedly seized an oil tanker near Venezuela. Details remain sparse, without the tanker's name or exact location disclosed. The White House has not provided a comment yet on the situation.
The Trump administration has reportedly seized an oil tanker near the coast of Venezuela, according to two U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday.
The operation was carried out by the U.S. Coast Guard. However, the officials, who requested anonymity, did not disclose the name of the tanker nor the precise location of its interdiction.
When asked for comment, the Coast Guard deferred queries to the White House, which has yet to respond to requests for clarification on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
