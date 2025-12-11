Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Oil Tanker Off Venezuelan Coast

The Trump administration, led by the U.S. Coast Guard, has reportedly seized an oil tanker near Venezuela. Details remain sparse, without the tanker's name or exact location disclosed. The White House has not provided a comment yet on the situation.

Updated: 11-12-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 01:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has reportedly seized an oil tanker near the coast of Venezuela, according to two U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out by the U.S. Coast Guard. However, the officials, who requested anonymity, did not disclose the name of the tanker nor the precise location of its interdiction.

When asked for comment, the Coast Guard deferred queries to the White House, which has yet to respond to requests for clarification on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

