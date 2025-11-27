Major Police Reshuffle Ahead of West Bengal Elections

In a strategic move preceding the upcoming state elections, the West Bengal government has initiated a major reshuffle in the police hierarchy. Officials confirmed the reassignment of Jhargram SP Arijit Sinha to DIG of Midnapore Range, alongside other critical changes.

The Home and Hill Affairs Department notification highlights that these transfers become effective immediately upon the officers taking charge and will continue until further directives are issued. These changes span across multiple districts, emphasizing an operational refresh ahead of the electoral phase.

Key changes include Vaibhav Tiwari's appointment as SP Purulia, while Avijit Banerjee transitions to SP Malda. Other significant assignments feature shifts within Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Raiganj among others, all purposed to bolster public service, as stated by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)