Major Police Reshuffle Ahead of West Bengal Elections

The West Bengal government has undertaken a significant rearrangement of its police personnel ahead of the upcoming state elections. Key appointments include Arijit Sinha as DIG of Midnapore Range, and several SP shifts in various districts, aiming to enhance public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move preceding the upcoming state elections, the West Bengal government has initiated a major reshuffle in the police hierarchy. Officials confirmed the reassignment of Jhargram SP Arijit Sinha to DIG of Midnapore Range, alongside other critical changes.

The Home and Hill Affairs Department notification highlights that these transfers become effective immediately upon the officers taking charge and will continue until further directives are issued. These changes span across multiple districts, emphasizing an operational refresh ahead of the electoral phase.

Key changes include Vaibhav Tiwari's appointment as SP Purulia, while Avijit Banerjee transitions to SP Malda. Other significant assignments feature shifts within Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Raiganj among others, all purposed to bolster public service, as stated by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

