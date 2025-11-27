President Murmu Highlights Odisha’s Legacy, Progress and Vision for 2036

President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, addressed the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar today, November 27, 2025, delivering a heartfelt and visionary speech that blended nostalgia, historical pride, and a call to collective action for a prosperous Odisha and a developed India.

A Nostalgic Homecoming to the Odisha Assembly

The President described her visit as deeply emotional, recalling her early political journey within the very walls of the Assembly. She reflected on her experiences as a legislator who raised questions and later as a minister who responded to them. Returning now as the first tribal woman President of India, she said, revived memories of her formative years in public life.

Odisha’s Historic Role in India’s Freedom and Moral Evolution

Smt. Murmu highlighted Odisha’s unique contribution to India’s freedom struggle and its broader civilizational heritage. She spoke of the land that witnessed the transformation of Chandashoka to Dharmashoka, symbolizing a moral renaissance that continues to inspire India’s governance ethos.

She also paid tribute to Odisha’s tribal communities, praising their courage and sacrifices during colonial rule. Their resistance, she said, not only protected their identity but also enriched India’s freedom movement with stories of valour that need wider national recognition.

A Legacy of Women’s Empowerment and Representation

Underscoring Odisha’s long-standing commitment to gender equity, the President noted that the state has upheld an unbroken tradition of women’s representation in its legislature—both before and after independence.

She said that Odia women have distinguished themselves in diverse sectors, including sports, governance, education, art, and social service. Their achievements, she added, reflect the state’s nurturing culture and stand as a model for the rest of India.

Productive Legislative Traditions and Public Welfare Focus

President Murmu appreciated the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly for holding several constructive and meaningful sessions in a short span. She commended the Assembly’s healthy culture of debate and cooperation, which she described as essential for strengthening democracy.

She acknowledged the Assembly’s contribution in passing numerous public welfare legislations over the decades—laws that have improved the lives of farmers, tribal communities, women, and marginalized groups.

Odisha’s Rapid Development Across Key Sectors

The President lauded the Odisha Government for implementing impactful schemes across agriculture, health, education, housing, and disaster management. Odisha’s transformation from a disaster-prone state to a global model in cyclone preparedness was highlighted as one of the state’s proudest achievements.

She emphasized the evolving landscape of industrialization, noting increasing investment, improved infrastructure, and new opportunities driven by both the Central and State Government’s coordinated efforts.

A State Blessed by Nature, Poised for Leadership

Odisha’s abundant mineral reserves, rich forests, vast water resources, and capable human capital, she said, position the state uniquely for sustained growth. The state’s natural environment remains conducive to agriculture, industry, and commerce—giving Odisha a distinct advantage in emerging as a leading state of India in the coming years.

Vision 2036: Odisha’s Centennial and India’s 2047 Dream

With 2036 marking 100 years of Odisha’s formation, the President urged all stakeholders—lawmakers, administrators, industries, and citizens—to work in unison toward building a prosperous Odisha by its centenary year.

Achieving this milestone, she said, would significantly contribute to India’s broader mission of becoming a fully developed nation by 2047, the centenary of independence. She expressed confidence that the spirit of “Nation First” would continue to guide Odisha’s journey.

Responsibility and Conduct of MLAs in the Age of Technology

The President reminded the legislators that they represent the hopes of millions. In today’s digital age, where every word and action is observed by citizens, MLAs must maintain the highest standards of dignity and responsibility, she said.

She urged them to ensure that their behaviour becomes a guiding example for their followers, especially the youth who look up to them. Their speech and conduct, inside and outside the Assembly, should contribute to the development of society and uphold the sanctity of democratic institutions.

Commitment to Odisha’s People and Democratic Values

President Murmu concluded her address with an appeal for unity and dedication, urging legislators to work relentlessly to fulfil the expectations of the people of Odisha. Bringing smiles to citizens’ faces, she said, must remain the ultimate goal of public service.