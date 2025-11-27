Left Menu

Maharashtra Cracks Down on Fake Birth and Death Certificates

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister ordered a crackdown on illegal birth and death certificates, with instructions to cancel suspicious entries and initiate police complaints. Officials are also directed to scrutinize records and withdraw documents issued solely on Aadhaar verification, as part of efforts to rectify forgery issues.

Updated: 27-11-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:49 IST
Maharashtra Cracks Down on Fake Birth and Death Certificates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has taken decisive action against the proliferation of fake birth and death certificates across the state. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced an immediate crackdown to cancel all such fraudulent entries and lodge police complaints without delay.

The move follows a high-level meeting between home and revenue department officials, highlighting concerns over certificates issued on the basis of forged or inadequate documentation. The minister emphasized that any certificate issued utilizing only an Aadhaar card will be considered invalid under current central guidelines.

Special drives will be conducted and discrepancies investigated, particularly in hotspots like Amravati and Latur, where officials have been tasked to ensure thorough inspections. Potential lapses in the registration process are under scrutiny, aiming to combat misuse and data discrepancies effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

