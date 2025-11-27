India Accelerates ‘Mission Mausam’ with New Radars, Solar Systems & Museum

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology; Minister of State for Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated three major initiatives of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today—marking a significant leap in India’s meteorological infrastructure, renewable energy integration, and public scientific outreach.

The new developments include two state-of-the-art Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) installed in Raipur and Mangaluru, a 771 kWp solar power system at the Mausam Bhawan Complex, and a newly established Meteorological Museum designed to cultivate scientific curiosity among students and young researchers.

Rapid Progress under ‘Mission Mausam’

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the remarkable progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary initiative ‘Mission Mausam’, launched during IMD’s 150-year celebrations at Bharat Mandapam on 14 January 2025. He recalled that IMD had pledged to expand India’s radar network from 47 to nearly 3 times by 2027.

The Minister announced that India has already achieved 126 operational radars, an extraordinary achievement within a few months of the commitment made before the Prime Minister. With two years still remaining in the mission timeline, Dr. Singh expressed confidence that the country will not only meet but exceed the targeted expansion well ahead of schedule.

Doppler Weather Radars: Strengthening Regional Weather Security

Dr. Singh emphasized that Doppler Weather Radars form the backbone of modern weather forecasting. Their ability to detect severe weather phenomena in real time makes them indispensable for public safety, disaster preparedness, and policy planning.

He reiterated that weather systems do not recognize administrative boundaries. A radar stationed in one state often serves multiple neighbouring regions, making each installation a regional asset.

Raipur Radar: A First for Chhattisgarh

A Dual Polarized, Solid-State Power Amplifier-based C-Band DWR has been commissioned at Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Raipur. This is Chhattisgarh’s first Doppler radar, offering 250 km radial coverage.

Key capabilities include:

Tracking monsoon depressions and low-pressure systems

Detection of thunderstorms, squalls, lightning, hailstorms, and turbulence

Improved monitoring of heavy rainfall events

Its coverage extends across Chhattisgarh, interior Odisha, eastern Madhya Pradesh, southwest Jharkhand, and southern East Uttar Pradesh, filling a long-existing observational gap and enhancing IMD’s accuracy in central and eastern India.

Mangaluru Radar: A Vital Boost for the West Coast

The second radar, also a Dual Polarized C-Band DWR, has been installed at IMD’s RS/RW Office in Shakthi Nagar, Mangaluru. This marks Karnataka’s first IMD radar, covering a similar 250 km range.

Regions benefitting include:

Arabian Sea adjoining Karnataka

Coastal belts of Goa, South Konkan, northern Lakshadweep

Land areas of Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and South Maharashtra

This radar will significantly support cyclone tracking, nowcasting, coastal disaster preparedness, and short-range forecasting—critical for one of India’s most weather-sensitive coastlines.

Both radars are fully indigenously developed, reflecting the success of the ‘Make in India’ initiative in advanced weather technology.

Meteorological Museum: A Century of Scientific Evolution

Dr. Singh also inaugurated a modern Meteorological Museum at Mausam Bhawan. Designed to be a learning hub for school and college students, the museum showcases:

Historic weather instruments

Modern upper-air observation systems

Communication and satellite tools

Radar components

Interactive audio-visual learning modules

The Minister urged IMD to conduct regular educational tours so that young learners gain exposure to India’s scientific heritage and modern meteorological advancements.

IMD Goes Solar: 771 kWp Clean Energy System Commissioned

In line with India’s renewable energy ambitions, IMD has installed a 771 kWp solar power system across the Mausam Bhawan Complex, featuring 1,315 solar panels developed through NBCC.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted that this initiative supports:

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

India’s net-zero commitments

Cost-efficient government energy usage

The power generated is expected to exceed IMD’s consumption needs, enabling surplus energy to be fed back to the grid, ensuring both economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction.

Expanding IMD’s National Footprint

Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, emphasized that IMD has now surpassed 50% radar coverage nationwide. Upcoming plans include:

Urban radars in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata

Advanced phased-array radars for Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, crucial for Himalayan weather prediction

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, reaffirmed IMD’s dedication to improving forecasting systems, observational infrastructure, and learning platforms. He credited the Minister’s guidance for the department’s strides in modernization.

Driving India Toward Viksit Bharat @2047

Concluding the event, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the inaugurations represent IMD’s growing contribution to Viksit Bharat @2047. By integrating traditional wisdom with modern technology, enhancing disaster readiness, and promoting clean energy adoption, IMD is strengthening India’s global leadership.

He lauded IMD for emerging as a “Vishwa Bandhu”, extending vital weather and disaster advisory services to neighbouring countries—reinforcing India’s role as a trusted regional partner in climate resilience.