Pakistan Restructures Defense Hierarchy with 27th Amendment

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza retired from his role as Pakistan's Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on Thursday. This move coincides with the abolition of the position following the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

The newly passed amendment restructures Pakistan's military hierarchy, introducing the role of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). Field Marshal Asim Munir, who was appointed Army Chief in 2024, becomes the first to assume this new position.

The CJCSC was established post-1971 war to unify the armed forces but lacked the intended power, overshadowed by the army chief's authority. The army continues to influence Pakistan's security and foreign policy significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)