President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian forces have encircled the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, claiming control over 70% of the area. Despite these assertions, Ukraine's top general has assured that their forces are pushing back fiercely, with intense fighting occurring in the city center.

Russia has long sought control of Pokrovsk, known as Krasnoarmeysk, to support its broader objectives in the Donbas region. Instead of direct assault, a strategy of encirclement has been employed, as the city formerly housed over 60,000 people and served as a significant logistics hub for Ukraine's military forces.

The strategic significance of capturing Pokrovsk, deemed "the gateway to Donetsk" by Russian media, is pivotal for Russia's advancement towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Meanwhile, the United States is engaged in diplomatic efforts for a peace plan amidst this significant European conflict. Outgoing reports paint a varied picture, with Ukraine resisting Russian advances and conducting raids, complicating the battlefield narrative.