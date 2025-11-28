Kerala MLA Faces Legal Storm: Accusations of Assault and Intimidation Unveiled

Rahul Mamkoottathil, a Kerala MLA, is embroiled in controversy after being accused of sexual assault and coercing a woman into terminating her pregnancy. The Valiyamala Police Station registered the case after the woman's statement was recorded late Thursday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was approached by the complainant, prompting subsequent police action. The case involves charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including allegations of offering a false promise of marriage and criminal intimidation. Efforts to trace Mamkoottathil are underway as he reportedly went into hiding.

Previously, Mamkoottathil was suspended from Congress following other misconduct allegations. Amidst political turmoil, law enforcement continues to investigate thoroughly, with medical evaluations and confidential statements slated for future proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)