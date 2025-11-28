Tensions Rise as Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti Opposes Sanjauli Mosque

The Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti has issued a strong opposition to holding Friday prayers at the Sanjauli mosque, clarifying that the site has been labeled illegal by a court. In a bid to maintain communal harmony, they have urged the Muslim community to refrain from visiting the mosque for prayers.

Members of the Samiti, who have been in protest for the past 10 days at Sanjauli, conducted a 'Shastra Puja'—a traditional weapon-worship ceremony—on Thursday to underscore their resolve. The event is part of a broader agitation against the mosque's continued operation.

The co-convener of the Samiti, Vijay Sharma, stated that they await a pivotal meeting scheduled for November 29 with the local administration. Depending on the outcomes, they are prepared to escalate their actions against the mosque if their grievances are not adequately addressed. Sharma highlighted that prayers are still being held at the mosque despite the court's demolition order, describing the situation as 'very unfortunate'.

