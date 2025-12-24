Left Menu

Remembering the Valor: Celebrating 'Veer Bal Diwas' in Tribute to the Sikh Gurus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus and the Sahibzadas at the 'Sahibzaadon Ko Naman' event, celebrating 'Veer Bal Diwas'. The event included exhibitions and highlighted initiatives taken by the Modi government to honor Sikh traditions and history.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, commemorated the sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus during a gathering at the 'Sahibzaadon Ko Naman' program. He emphasized the efforts of the Narendra Modi government to bring Sikh Guru traditions to the forefront globally.

Addressing the event that coincided with 'Veer Bal Diwas', Shah honored the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, the Sahibzadas, highlighting their courage and sacrifice at a young age. The program featured an exhibition, a sand art show, and the release of a coffee table book.

Shah also outlined various initiatives taken for the Sikh community, including the opening of the Kartarpur corridor and ensuring justice for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini remarked on the day's importance as a source of inspiration for youth to pursue truth and service to the nation.

