Businessman Duped in Multi-Crore Loan Scam in Thane
A businessman in Thane was allegedly defrauded of Rs 31.21 lakh by three individuals who falsely promised a Rs 100 crore loan. The Kasarwadavali police have registered an FIR against the accused under cheating charges, while the investigation to locate the perpetrators and verify transactions continues.
- Country:
- India
In a startling case of fraud, three individuals have been accused of deceiving a businessman in Thane, Maharashtra, by promising a Rs 100 crore loan and swindling him of Rs 31.21 lakh in the process, according to local police reports.
The Kasarwadavali police filed an FIR against the accused, identified as Lalbabu Thakur, Vinod Yadava, and Shailesh Valnad. The trio allegedly exploited their claimed connections with major finance companies to lure the businessman last December, police stated.
Despite collecting a substantial sum as 'visit charges' and 'third-party mortgage requirements,' the accused neither facilitated the loan nor refunded the money. Efforts to track down the suspects and validate the financial transactions involved are currently in progress, officials confirmed.
