Israeli Forces Clash with Islamic Jemaah in Syrian Village Raid

In a recent overnight operation, Israeli forces arrested suspected members of the Islamic Jemaah organization in the Syrian village of Beit Jin. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced the operation on Friday, stating it was prompted by intelligence on planned attacks against Israeli civilians.

During the raid, IDF troops faced resistance, resulting in a gunfire exchange backed by air support. The confrontation left three Israeli soldiers injured, but all targeted suspects were detained, with several militants confirmed dead, the IDF reported.

Israel's military operations in Syria have been frequent throughout 2025, focusing on neutralizing threats against Israel. Strikes have been strategically carried out near Damascus and southern Syria, with the intent to protect the Druze community and counter hostile armed groups. Syrian officials claim these actions have resulted in military casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)