Left Menu

Israeli Forces Clash with Islamic Jemaah in Syrian Village Raid

Israeli troops conducted an overnight raid in Beit Jin, Syria, targeting members of the Islamic Jemaah organization, arresting some while others were killed. The operation, supported by air forces, responded to perceived threats against Israeli civilians. Military strikes in Syria are ongoing to ensure regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 11:35 IST
Israeli Forces Clash with Islamic Jemaah in Syrian Village Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent overnight operation, Israeli forces arrested suspected members of the Islamic Jemaah organization in the Syrian village of Beit Jin. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced the operation on Friday, stating it was prompted by intelligence on planned attacks against Israeli civilians.

During the raid, IDF troops faced resistance, resulting in a gunfire exchange backed by air support. The confrontation left three Israeli soldiers injured, but all targeted suspects were detained, with several militants confirmed dead, the IDF reported.

Israel's military operations in Syria have been frequent throughout 2025, focusing on neutralizing threats against Israel. Strikes have been strategically carried out near Damascus and southern Syria, with the intent to protect the Druze community and counter hostile armed groups. Syrian officials claim these actions have resulted in military casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

Victory in Punjab University Senate Elections Sparks Celebrations

 India
2
Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

Dollar Dips Amid CME Outage and Easing Bets

 Global
3
Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

Teens Challenge Social Media Ban in High Court: Free Speech at Stake?

 Australia
4
Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

Tragic Border Attack on Chinese Nationals in Tajikistan

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Europe’s agri-food chain is nowhere near ready for full digital transparency

Imitation-based AI systems unlikely to trigger catastrophic outcomes

One Health failures could let transboundary diseases trigger next global health and security crisis

AI in healthcare hits trust barrier as clinicians call for explainability and shared liability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025