Winter Session of Parliament Faces Showdown Over Electoral Reforms

The Winter Session of Parliament, marked by significant tensions, kicks off Monday with opposition parties rallying for discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and pressing concerns like national security and air pollution. Failure to address these issues could lead to widespread disruptions, opposition leaders warn.

During an all-party meeting, heated debates arose over topics ranging from foreign policy and unemployment to stalled state funds and governance issues. Despite the contentious atmosphere, the government aims for productivity, pledging continued dialogue with all parties to ensure a smooth session, which promises notable legislation proposals.

Among key bills are amendments related to the Goods and Services Tax and the controversial Health Security and National Security Cess Bill. Tensions, however, loom over electoral reform strategies, with opposition parties, including the CPI-M and Congress, warning of responsibilities the government bears in maintaining Parliament's functionality amid disputes.

