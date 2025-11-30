Senior IPS Officer Challenges Exclusion from DGP Panel
Senior IPS officer Rajesh Kumar has approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to challenge his exclusion from the panel for West Bengal's DGP post. Kumar argues the omission by UPSC was unjustified as he met all eligibility norms and seniority criteria.
Senior IPS officer Rajesh Kumar has taken legal action, alleging he was unjustly omitted from the panel for the Director General of Police (DGP) position in West Bengal.
According to Kumar, a 1990-batch officer, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) overlooked his seniority and eligibility, which he contends was unnecessary and logically flawed.
The officer, who currently serves as the principal secretary in the library and mass education department, has advocated for a prompt resolution, expressing that his exclusion contradicts established norms.
