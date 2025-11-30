Rajesh Aggarwal Takes Charge as Maharashtra's Chief Secretary
Rajesh Aggarwal, a senior IAS officer, has assumed the role of Chief Secretary in Maharashtra, succeeding Rajesh Kumar. Aggarwal, a 1989-batch officer, has extensive experience in key administrative positions at both the Center and in Maharashtra. He will serve a one-year term in his new position.
In a significant administrative transition, Rajesh Aggarwal, a seasoned IAS officer, took over as Maharashtra's new Chief Secretary on Sunday, marking the end of Rajesh Kumar's tenure.
Agarwal, belonging to the 1989 IAS batch, brings vast experience from various pivotal roles at both the center and state levels.
He will helm Maharashtra's bureaucratic operations for the coming year, amid expectations of his adept leadership steering the state's governance agenda.
